Wed Aug 11, 2021
AFP
August 11, 2021

Chinese court upholds death sentence for Canadian

World

AFP
August 11, 2021

Beijing: A Chinese court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence passed on a Canadian citizen for drug smuggling -- one of a number of legal cases to severely damage relations between Ottawa and Beijing. Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was originally sentenced to 15 years in prison in late 2018, but that was changed to the death penalty just months after a diplomatic rift exploded between Ottawa and Beijing over the detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

