Wed Aug 11, 2021
August 11, 2021

Concern over corona infection in doctors

Lahore

 
August 11, 2021

LAHORE:The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has expressed concern over the rapidly increasing number of doctors falling ill of COVID-19 and then dying of it even after being vaccinated. In a press statement issued here Tuesday, PMA (Centre) Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said doctors’ safety was neglected by the authorities and even doctors also neglected their own safety. “In these circumstances we suggest that doctors should always adopt SOPs to ensure their own protection,’’ the PMA office-bearer said.

