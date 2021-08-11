Implementation of rights equality urged

Lahore:The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) held a fifth convention here on the topic of “Equality of Rights: Challenges of Implementation.”

The discussion focused on equality of rights with focus on the issue of forced conversions and the National Curriculum Policy. CSJ Executive Director Peter Jacob highlighted the significance of National Minorities’ Day.

Member of National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) and human rights activist Dr Rubina Feroze Bhatti discussed the issues and challenges faced by women and children from marginalised communities. Provincial Minister of Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said “We have prepared a draft on the issue of forced conversions in Pakistan but in addition, we need judicial reforms and social awareness about this critical issue.” On Single National Curriculum, he said, “For the first time, interfaith subjects are being introduced in the textbooks.

Senator Waleed Iqbal of PTI said, “The concept of rights of minorities is not a new one rather it has there since the concept of Pakistan was given by Allama Iqbal, where all communities will live without any discrimination.”