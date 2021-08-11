Man kills sister for ‘honour’

LAHORE:A man gunned down his sister in the name of honour in the Sanda area here on Tuesday.

Razia, 27, mother of three children, had separated from her husband two months ago and started living with her parents. Her father told the police that she had a relationship with a man and his son Faqeer Hussain was annoyed at the relationship.

He time and again had warned her not to meet him, but she continued meeting him. On the day of the incident, he shot her dead and fled. Police have registered a case.

WOUNDED: A man was shot at and injured in the Muslim Town area over a monetary issue. Nabeel had a monetary dispute with some suspects who on the day of the incident wounded him. He was shifted to a nearby hospital. Police have registered a case.

ARRESTED: Lytton Road police have arrested three suspected robbers. They have been identified as Umair, Shahbaz alias Billa and Hammad Ali. Three mobile-phones, weapons and cash have been recovered from them. Police are investigating.

AccidentS: Around nine people died whereas 1,088 sustained injuries in 1,018 accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 650 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals and 438 minor injured were treated on the spot.