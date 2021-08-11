ITA launches report on Early Years’ Learning during COVID-19: Outcome of play-based learning at home positive

LAHORE:Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA) on Tuesday launched its research report on Early Years' Learning during COVID-19, according to which there is scope for distance learning and there is a strong and positive trend of play-based learning at home concurrent with negative disciplining.

As per the study, more than 85% of the parents engaged with their children in play-based learning activities, including storytelling and book reading to keep them stimulated. However, there is evidence of negative disciplining techniques being practiced at home as 28% of the parents reported using physical punishment for disciplining child. The findings on an early years’ research were shared at the Project Monitoring and Implementation Unit (PMIU) office, School Education Department (SED) Punjab and the launch event was attended by PMIU Programme Director Shahid Rehman and representatives from QAED Punjab, Punjab Examination Commission and Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board while Koen Geven and Amna Ansari from World Bank, Sehr Raza and Rubina Nadeem from UNICEF and Fiona Robertson from British Council joined on Zoom. The PMIU programme director said that we are entering into a new paradigm for Early Childhood Education (ECE) which was fundamental for early years' learning and was being incorporated in the Single National Curriculum (SNC) as well.

According to the study findings, there is scope for distance learning: Limited access to distance learning during the period of lockdown but participation in distance learning via text messages, television, radio, and particularly printed materials; 73% of the children accessed free printed materials during this period and 35% had access to resources on television. There is a strong and positive trend of play-based learning at home concurrent with negative disciplining. The high prevalence of play-based learning at home with parents, with guidance from teachers, is a major positive outcome.

It is important to identify disabilities early and support children for complete inclusion. Sadly ‘inclusive’ approaches require major shifts in attitudes at home and the school. For the 7.1% of the children identified with disabilities (self-reported) there is an urgency to address inclusion comprehensively and in collaboration between the school, home and support services.