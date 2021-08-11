180,000-acre state land retrieved

LAHORE:More than 180,000 acres of state land have been retrieved by the Board of Revenue (BoR) across the province, said Board of Revenue senior member Babar Hayat Tarar in an oath-taking ceremony held here on Tuesday.

Babar Hayat Tarar was the chief guest at the ceremony held in honour of newly-elected officials of Punjab Revenue Journalists Association (PRJA). The ceremony was attended by member colony, member consolidation, member judicial, PDMA DG and other officers. President Shabbir Haider, Chairman Nawaz Sangra, General Secretary Idrees Sheikh, Senior Vice President Amir Butt, Joint Secretary Jaffar Bin Yar and Finance Secretary Ali Waqar took oath of their offices at the ceremony. The executive members included Adnan Rajput, Information Secretary Sher Ali Khalti and other members were present on the occasion. Babar Hayat Tarar congratulated the newly-elected officials. He said all Punjab land records will be digitised in early September.

He said Patwaris’ diary will also be digitised. Girdawri system and crops’ data in the province will be digitised. Digital mapping is being done again in the provincial capital to eradicate Patwari culture, he said while talking to the media at the ceremony. Khasra system will be removed from the city after digital mapping. Standard mask approved by NCOC made by PDMA is being used all over Pakistan. There is no shortage of vaccines. In Punjab, 500,000 people are being vaccinated daily, he said.

Meanwhile, on the directions of Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik, Shalimar Assistant Commissioner Syeda Tehniyat Bukhari in an operation retrieved state land worth Rs300 million in Harbanspura. More than 11-kanal state lands have been retrieved.

Police, Patwari Harbanspura Sabir Ali, Revenue Officer Wajid Shah and Tehsildar Ismail Shahid took part in the operation under the supervision of the AC. The AC said operation against illegal occupants would continue without any discrimination and any pressure.

LWMC: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has launched enterprise resource planning (ERP) system in the organisation. In order to start the process on priority, a meeting was held with ERP consultants. The meeting was chaired by Deputy CEO Jawad Haider.

LWMC CEO Rafia Haider stated that work on setting up an integrated system for LWMCHR, finance, procurement, supply chain and inventory management had been started. The consultants have been given a deadline of three weeks for company Gap Analysis. The ERP software system will create an automated system of working for all departments.