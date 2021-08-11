Minorities enjoy equal rights, says Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the role of religious minorities in the development of the country cannot be ignored.

In his message on national minorities day being observed today (Wednesday), the CM stressed that minorities enjoyed equal rights and the PTI government was fully committed to providing equal opportunities for development of every segment of society.

The Constitution of Pakistan ensures the protection of fundamental rights and it is also a part of PTI’s manifesto, he added. The religious minorities are provided equal opportunities for inclusion in the development process and it is important that the founding fathers have also stressed equal rights for the minority communities, he added.

PUBLIC SERVICE: The chief minister said the government was committed to solving people’s problems as public service was the essence of democracy. He was talking to various individuals, who called on him here on Tuesday. He listened to their problems and issued directions for the redress at the earliest. The government has diverted resources towards deprived areas and the development journey has been moved towards far-flung areas to ensure composite development, he said.

“I will not sit idle until solution to problems of the people living in remote hinterlands,” the CM reiterated and emphasised that spate of development activities would result in a real change in backward areas. The development process would be further accelerated to facilitate the common man, he added. The resources were kept limited to some specific cities in the past, he lamented, adding that those hindering the development journey had become a thing of the past while deprived areas had been included in the development process by the PTI government. The visiting people thanked the CM for his commitment to resolving their issues and added that maintaining a direct liaison with the people was a good gesture.

CALLIGRAPHY: The chief minister said the Punjab government was committed to promote calligraphy art through the information and culture department and various exhibitions are held to encourage the youth towards it. In his message on world calligraphy day being observed today (Wednesday, he said the purpose of celebrating world calligraphy day was to encourage the entrancing art of using pen and paper as calligraphers give value and beauty to words with their artistic talent. Calligraphy is the nascent form of early human communication. The Quranic calligraphy is very unique and the Muslims have given the best ideas of Islamic calligraphy to the world, he added.

OATH-TAKING: Usman Buzdar attended the oath-taking ceremony of Provincial Minister Asad Khokhar at Governor’s House on Tuesday. Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar administered the oath, said a handout issued.