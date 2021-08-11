This refers to the news report ‘July trade deficit widens on rising imports’ (Aug 10). During the last year of the PML-N government, from 2017 to 2018, the country’s trade deficit reached the highest level of $37.7 billion. As a result, the economic policies of the previous government met with severe criticism from PTI leaders including Imran Khan. The trade and fiscal deficits were blamed for fracturing the economy. The fiscal deficit of Rs2.26 trillion, the current account deficit of $ 18 billion (or 5.7 percent of GDP) and dwindling reserves that plummeted to $9 billion pushed the nation into a debt trap. The PML-N government, however, continued with the reckless borrowing of dollars. In five years, the outstanding foreign debt rose from $65 billion to $95 billion.

Now, the trade deficit for the first month of the fiscal year 2021-2022, July, has touched the level of $3.10 billion. If this trend continues, Pakistan may end the year with a trade deficit of around $37-38 billion. In the 2022 budget, the fiscal deficit has already been estimated at Rs3.42 trillion – and the current account deficit at $15-18 billion. It seems that history is repeating itself. From 2018 to now, the foreign debt has risen to around $118 billion – the PTI has two more years to go. One does not see how the economic policies of the PTI are different from that of the PML-N’s.

Arif Majeed

Karachi