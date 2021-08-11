Out of control, out of time

The recently released report by the UN group ‘Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)’ has raised concerns among policymakers across the world. It says that the world may have lost the opportunity to keep global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels. The report further says that the world is running out of time to tackle climate change. Global warming is dangerously close to spiralling out of control, and the world is already certain to face further climate disruptions for decades, if not centuries, to come.

The deadly heatwaves, hurricanes and other extreme weather events that the world witnessed in recent years provide us a glimpse into the future. The report also added that carbon dioxide has been, and will continue to be, the dominant cause of global warming. Our rulers must develop a climate action plan to cope with the climate change-related challenges in future.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad