Safe Muharram

The advent of the Islamic month of Muharram, where Muslims, especially those from the Shia community, mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his companions at Karbala, presents starker challenges for authorities this year in light of the raging coronavirus pandemic as well as the lurking threat of terrorism. Sectarian killings are sadly a decades-old reality in our country – the recurring violence faced by the Shia Hazara community being just one glaring example of the extent of this. While the past few years have not seen large-scale attacks against the Shia community during Muharram, this year brings with it an added fear of sectarian discord as well as terrorism. Last year, tensions arose during Muharram – with dozens of blasphemy cases registered, and rallies in Karachi and Islamabad that included leaders of banned sectarian groups. Even though for a while uncertainty prevailed and the state was conspicuous by its absence, violence was thankfully averted with law-enforcement agencies arresting hundreds for spreading hatred on social media and blocking thousands of websites espousing hate material. The resurgence of small-scale terrorist attacks against security forces and high-profile targets this year, seemingly an effect of the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, has also raised alarm among LEAs vis-a-vis Muharram. Moreover, sectarian disharmony provides the perfect opportunity for any outside force to foment trouble inside Pakistan. This is why both the government and religious groups must be on the same page to ensure nothing is used to fan the flames of sectarianism. The role of clerics is crucial here, who must be urged to do all in their power to stem the flow of hatred against a much-targeted community.

Authorities across the country claim to have taken the necessary precautions, with mobilisation of district peace committees and training of volunteers who form the first line of defence during majalis and processions, among other similar measures. Highly-sensitive areas such as Gilgit-Baltistan which witnessed heightened sectarian tension earlier this year after an incident in Naltar, along with several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab with a history of sectarian violence require special attention. Lahore police’s plans of 24/7 monitoring of social media to nab those inciting violence and spreading hate speech is a much welcome development and one that reflects the changing nature of law enforcement. In light of last year’s episode, a code of conduct for religious harmony has been issued. Included in the code is emphasis on strict observance of coronavirus SOPs during Muharram events – an essential guideline that cannot be ignored with the rise of the deadly Delta variant. It is hoped that the NCOC’s directives on social distancing and use of masks are strictly adhered to.

This is a month that requires reflection on humanity, resistance to oppression, and mercy. Given the violence we have seen over the years, what is most needed is an attempt to recreate religious harmony. Differences in belief cannot be used to justify mass murder. Security in this sense is essential. But that should be a means towards an end. The ultimate goal must be a tolerant society that acts against those who incite violence against persecuted communities. There was a time when this existed in our society, when Ashura processions took place without fear. We need to rediscover that reality from our past if we are to have a tolerant future.