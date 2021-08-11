Zeeshan stars in Tigers victory over Lions

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Zeeshan Ashraf’s powerful unbeaten century (107 not out) Tuesday guided Muzaffarabad Tigers to a comfortable five-wicket win over Kotli Lions in the Kashmir Premier League’s inaugural edition match at Muzaffarabad Stadium.
Lions managed 195-4 in 20 overs with Asif Ali (67) being the top scorer. Syed Abdullah (35) also played well while Mohammad Hafeez (1-10) was the wicket-taker.
Zeeshan then came to the party smashing 18 fours and one six during his 62-ball unbeaten century to win the game for Tigers. Wasim Junior (19 not out) also smashed quick-fire knock to help Zeeshan cross the wining target in 19th over. Arif Javed (2-46) was the main wicket-taker.
Earlier on Monday evening, Rawalakot Hawks defeated Tigers by one run in a nail-biting finish.
Hawaks hit up 175 for 7 with Hussain Talat (69 not out) holding innings together. Ahmad Shahzad (50) also played well. Waseem Jr picked up 3-26 for Tigers. Muzaffarabad Tigers in reply fell just one run short, getting restricted to 174 for 7. Mohammad Hafeez (44) and Zeeshan Ashraf (38) played well. Zaman Khan (3-27) was outstanding with the ball.