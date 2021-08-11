This refers to the letter ‘Uncertain future’ (Aug 10) by Rahman Rasheed. The writer has highlighted the current chaotic and worrisome situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan wants a political solution to the Afghan issue. The statements of Pakistan’s prime minister and foreign minister reflect their resolve to remain impartial and neutral in this situation. Inviting political parties for a debate on this issue seems to be pointless as the situation is still unclear.

The sitting government, however, should make efforts to gain international support for peace in Afghanistan.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

San Diego, USA