Health over profits

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed concerns over the problem of malnutrition in the country. Some of the factors that have contributed towards this problem include poverty, lack of resources and unemployment. Another important element which, unfortunately, has been given less importance is mothers’ reluctance to breastfeed their children. Manufacturers of breast milk substitutes have smartly convinced people to buy their products. It is important to mention that human milk boosts a child’s immunity and protects them against many life-threatening diseases.

The need of the hour is to create awareness among people and convince them to avoid human milk substitutes that are being manufactured by big profit-making companies.

Shahzad Lodhi

Rawalpindi