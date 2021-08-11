Code red for climate

The latest UN Climate Change Report has sounded alarm bells once again. The accelerating effects of climate change have become a clear and present danger for every one on this planet and no one is safe. The report has underscored that there is an urgent need to prepare and protect people from extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels that will soon hit us harder than predicted earlier. The report, prepared by 234 scientists for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), has warned that global warming of about 1.1 degrees Celsius has brought significant changes in diverse regions. These changes include severe droughts and storms on one extreme to rapidly rising sea levels on the other. It is almost certain now that these trends will continue to wreak havoc across the planet unless something serious and urgent is done at the global level. Further warming will increase harmful effects on climate which is why there is a pressing need to cut climate-heating emissions to keep temperature rise to internationally agreed goals of well below 2C and ideally 1.5C. If the world manages to do that it will help stop or slow down some of the impacts.

For the past at least three decades there have been regular such reports to inform governments about an impending climate crisis. Despite repeated warnings, the response from most of the countries has not resulted in adequate policy alterations to counter climate change. As the problem gets worse, the safety of our future generations is increasingly at stake. While Western countries produce most of the emissions which lead to global warming, it is nations like Pakistan which suffer most from its impact. Pakistan has to its credit made valiant efforts to combat the crisis. This effort is led by the billion-tree tsunami promised by the Prime Minister Imran Khan and his own demonstration of dedication to it. As the latest part of the effort, the prime minister launched a Miyawaki urban forest in the heart of Lahore on Monday.

The report calls for countermeasures to forestall environmental impacts on all regions. Current plans by governments to cut their emissions could limit global warming to 2.1C but to achieve that, plan implementation must conform to the promises made. Even this level of temperature rise is likely to bring multiple problems to the fore such as food shortages and forest fires which we are already witnessing in various parts of the world from California to Greece and Turkey. The report also highlights potential threats to biodiversity if we are unable to contain rising temperatures. All this will result in negative impacts on the global economy and a possible refugee crisis on an unprecedented scale. The report also makes it clear that even if we start implementing our plans in earnest now, the negative trends already triggered will continue for decades and in some cases for centuries. For the sake of humanity’s future – any future – we have no alternative but to save this planet from human arrogance. This can only happen if there is global will to do so. We must act now when there is still time to prevent a complete catastrophe in the years ahead.