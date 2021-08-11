German train drivers call strike in escalating wage spat

BERLIN: German train drivers voted to go on strike from Tuesday over a wage dispute, in a blow for summer vacationers and adding to logistics and supply woes already plaguing the industry.

Only one in four long-distance trains will be in service on Wednesday and Thursday, as the walkout starts with cargo trains from 7 pm (1700 GMT) on Tuesday before extending to the passager network seven hours later.

Some 95 per cent of union members had voted for the first round of industrial action, which is due to end on Friday, said the leader of the train drivers’ GDL union, Claus Weselsky.

Deutsche Bahn blasted the decision as an “unnecessary escalation on the back of rail customers”.

“Just as people are travelling more again and using trains, GDL leaders are destroying the upswing that we urgently need given the huge damage from the coronavirus pandemic,” said Martin Seiler, DB board member for human resources and legal affairs.

But Weselsky argued that the GDL “intentionally chose this timeframe in the week to limit the impact on weekend and holiday traffic” and that it was “never the best time”

for a strike. He in turn accused DB managers of “lining their pockets while the little guys are getting their pockets picked.”

The strike would be the first hitting rail traffic since December 2018, when a stoppage was called for four hours.

It marked a new setback at the height of the key summer vacation season for the travel industry which was only starting to recover after months of shutdown over coronavirus infection risks.

With the walkout also due to affect rail cargo, Germany’s industrial groups already hit by supply chain issues risk seeing further delivery delays for raw materials or components from timber to steel to computer chips.