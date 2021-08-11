Ethiopia PM urges civilians to join armed forces as war rages

ADDIS ABABA /GENEVA: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed issued a call on Tuesday for all eligible civilians to join the armed forces as fighting raged in multiple regions of Africa’s second most populous nation.

“Now is the right time for all capable Ethiopians who are of age to join the Defence Forces, Special Forces and militias and show your patriotism,” Abiy’s office said, in a statement released less than two months after he declared a unilateral ceasefire against Tigrayan rebels.

Northern Ethiopia has been wracked by fighting since last November, when Abiy sent troops to topple the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), then the ruling party of the Tigray region. The move came in response to TPLF attacks on federal army camps, said Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, and has triggered a deepening humanitarian crisis in Tigray, where 400,000 people are facing famine-like conditions, according to the UN.

Meanwhile, the United Nations said on Tuesday it had regained access to two Eritrean refugee camps in Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray but warned that people living there were facing dire conditions.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, said that since July 13, violent clashes in the northern region had prevented their staff from reaching the Mai Aini and Adi Harush camps.

Some 23,000 Eritrean refugees in total live in the two camps. Aid deliveries resumed on August 5, UNHCR spokesman Boris Cheshirkov told reporters in Geneva. “However, access is limited by a complex and fluid security situation and refugees continue to face dire conditions,” he said.

The UNHCR is calling for safe passage to let refugees from the two camps be moved to the new site of Alemwach, which is being completed some 135 kilometres (83 miles) away near the town of Dabat.

It is also appealing for $164.5 million (140.34 million euros) to assist 96,000 Eritrean refugees and 650,000 internally-displaced people in Tigray; and up to 120,000 Ethiopian refugees in eastern Sudan.