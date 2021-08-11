‘Indian Ocean nuclearisation threatens global, regional peace’

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has told the UN Security Council that India’s “belligerent and aggressive” policies posed an immediate and pervasive threat to international and regional peace and security, especially as the Indians had nuclearised the Indian Ocean, an important avenue for global trade.

“In pursuance of its hegemonic designs, India has nuclearised the Indian Ocean and continues to induct advanced weapons systems and naval delivery platforms,” Ambassador Munir Akram said in a written statement submitted to the 15-member Council, which was held virtually on Monday.

“In light of these developments, he said, Pakistan would continue to take all necessary measures to maintain full spectrum deterrence and ensure its national security on land, in the air and at the sea.

The Security Council meeting on Enhancing Maritime Security was convened by India, which holds the council’s presidency for the month of August. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the meeting.

In his statement, the Pakistani envoy called on the international community to be cognisant of the fact that any military conflict in South Asia could endanger stability in a region that was critical for global trade and global peace and security.

Ambassador Akram said the Indian Ocean offers promising potential for mutual cooperation and collaboration but geo-strategic competition and the pursuit of military dominance by some states have gravely jeopardised that potential.

“In particular, India’s belligerent and aggressive policies – currently driven by an extremist Hindutva ideology – pose an immediate and pervasive threat to international and regional peace and security,” the Pakistani envoy said.

Pointing out that Pakistan’s Gwadar Port, which is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), occupies a strategic location overlooking the Strait of Hormuz and the North Arabian Sea, he said it placed Pakistan at a point of convergence, linking active sea-lanes to landlocked Central Asian Republics for shipment of oil, coal and agricultural products.

As the success of the CPEC and the Gwadar Port project was linked to the safe and secure maritime environment in the Indian Ocean region in general and the Arabian Sea in particular, Ambassador Akram said it was of upmost importance to keep the sea lanes of communication open and protect Pakistan’s coast as well as the ports of Karachi, Bin-Qasim, Ormara and Gwadar.

“We are proud that Pakistan Navy continues to maintain a robust security posture along Pakistan’s coast and in the regional seas, in order to prevent nefarious elements from illicit activities in the maritime domain,” the Pakistani envoy said.

Ambassador Akram also said piracy and armed robbery against ships remained a major threat to maritime security and called for developing a robust regulatory framework and a coordinated and comprehensive approach at the national, regional and international levels to address it.

Pakistan, he said, had a strategic stake in peaceful navigation and security of the Indian Ocean region, noting that Islamabad’s interests emanated from over 1,000 kilometers long coastline, an exclusive economic zone of around 290,000 square kilometers, Karachi port and the newly built deep seaport of Gwadar.

“Pakistan is an important stakeholder in the Indian Ocean security framework, which includes counter-piracy as well as human trafficking and narcotics smuggling,” the ambassador said.