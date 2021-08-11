Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll tops 24,000

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s total Covid fatalities rose above the grim toll of 24,000 after 86 people died in the 24 hours leading to Tuesday, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed, as active infections reached 84,427.

According to NCOC’s daily situation update, 3,884 more people tested positive for coronavirus, while 4,530 patients were in critical condition and admitted in Covid-dedicated healthcare facilities across the country. The Covid positivity ratio of the country was 7.84 per cent.

Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 1,075,504 infections. Gilgit-Baltistan recorded the lowest cases, 8,876, followed by Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s 27,507, Balochistan’s 31,234, Islamabad’s 91,217, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 149,056, Punjab’s 365,824 and Sindh’s 401,790.

At least 24,004 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion. Punjab accounts for the highest number of fatalities, at 11,239, followed by 6,235 victims of Sindh. As many as 4,570 people expired in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 821 in Islamabad, 650 people in AJK, 332 in Balochistan and 157 in Gilgit-Baltistan.