Woman dies in crash between two buses at Victoria station

LONDON: A pedestrian was killed and two other people were injured in a crash between two buses at Victoria bus station, police said.

The Metropolitan Police were called to the incident at Victoria bus station, central London, at 8.25am on Tuesday.

It appears that a single-decker bus on route 507 crashed into the rear of another. The rear bus has a smashed windscreen, while the one in front has a crumpled rear bumper.

The victim was a woman believed to be in her 30s. Two other people were treated for non-life threatening injuries. The crash involved three pedestrians.

London Ambulance Service said it sent several crews to the scene and dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

A witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, was travelling on another bus when she “heard a bang” and saw a woman “underneath” a 507 bus.

She told the PA news agency: “She had a dark floral skirt and blonde hair. Her hand was outstretched. There were a lot of people around her, one lady was holding her hand and a guy was trying to help. I honestly hoped she would be okay.” The witness said the bus she was travelling on left moments later. She added that she and her fellow passengers were left feeling in shock and “so helpless”.

A private ambulance arrived just after 12.30pm and was seen reversing behind the screens. Andy Byford, Transport for London’s Commissioner, said: “We are extremely saddened that a woman has tragically died after a collision with a bus and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

“We are thinking of everyone affected by this incident and will support everyone however we can. We are working urgently with the operator of the two buses – Go Ahead London – and the police to investigate what happened.”

The bus station has been closed. It is located outside London Victoria, which is Britain’s second busiest railway station.