PPP renews call for no-trust motions against Imran, Buzdar

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday once again called for the opposition to mount a no-confidence effort against the Prime Minister and the Punjab Chief Minister, insisting the “unstable” government would collapse the very next day if no-trust motions were moved against them.

“If we bring a no-confidence motion against [Usman] Buzdar and Imran Khan today, the government will fall tomorrow,” Bilawal said at a press conference in Karachi. “The doors of the PPP are open to all who want to remove the government,” the PPP chairman added.

He called for adopting “democratic weapons” and making serious efforts, and described the PTI government as “a very unstable government”, predicting that general elections could take place “at any time”.

His remarks came as Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif was preparing for a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting today (Wednesday).

According to Geo News sources, Shahbaz consulted with his elder brother and party supremo Nawaz Sharif in that regard and came to an agreement to speed up efforts against the government and to give impetus to the PDM. Nawaz also reportedly instructed Shahbaz to invigorate PML-N activists. Shahbaz will also hold a PML-N leaders conference ahead of the PDM leadership meeting.

When asked if the PPP would attend the PDM meeting, Bilawal declined, saying: “We have good wishes for the PDM, but will not attend the meeting.” The PPP and Awami National Party left the anti-government alliance over disagreements in the Senate elections. The PPP and ANP manoeuvred Yusuf Raza Gilani into the Senate opposition leader’s slot to the chagrin of the PML-N, after which PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman issued show-cause notices to the two parties. The two parties subsequently left over the “disrespect”.

“As long as PDM was following the PPP’s suggestions, it was winning,” Bilawal said. The PDM participated in the by-elections at the request of the PPP, he added. He also spoke of PML-N’s former Balochistan members Sanaullah Zehri and Abdul Qadir Baloch, who recently joined the PPP. Bilawal said they were not invited to the PDM meeting that was held in Quetta last year.

Bilawal also fired broadsides at the federal government and Prime Minister Imran Khan, who he described as “being upset” for the work the PPP was doing in Sindh. He added: “He is upset that PPP is working day and night. They do not want to do anything for Karachi nor are they allowing us to do it.”

He also referred to the federal government’s criticism of the appointment of Murtaza Wahab as Karachi’s administrator. “I don’t understand why the appointment of administrator caused trouble,” he said.

The lawmaker also criticised the PTI government over the Karachi package announced last year. “It has been a year and not a single rupee [of the Rs1,100 billion package] has reached Karachi and not a single brick [has been placed],” the PPP chairman said. Work is being done all over Sindh — including Karachi with limited resources, Bilawal said, adding that the people “are seeing injustice of federal government”. “The federal government is doing injustice with Sindh and Karachi,” he said, referring to the provincial government’s frequent refrain of not getting its rights in the National Finance Commission award.