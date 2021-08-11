 
August 11, 2021

Gold rates down Rs900/tola

Business

 
August 11, 2021

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped by Rs900 per tola on Tuesday.

According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs107,600 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price dropped by Rs771 to Rs92,250.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $17 to $1,730 per ounce.

Silver rates decreased Rs40 to Rs1,400 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also dropped Rs34.29 to Rs1,200.27.

