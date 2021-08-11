PCJCCI plans to increase rice export to China

LAHORE: Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Tuesday said Pakistan was ready to export 3.75 million tons annually to China after meeting domestic demand of 2.5 million tons.

In this regard, the PCJCCI has planned to launch a concrete drive to market Pakistani rice by creating a personalised demand among the Chinese people.

“This drive was being launched considering the surplus after meeting domestic consumption of

2.5 million tons. Pakistan is ready to export 3.75 million tons rice annually to China,” a statement said.

PCJCCI President SM Naveed said China emerged as one of the destinations for Pakistani rice export, as reflected in the 244 percent increase in rice exports to the country during the last two years.

The PCJCCI has initiated a move to double the exports to China within a year.

The dream of exporting around 10 million tons of irri-6 rice to China could turn into a reality if sustained efforts to market Pakistani rice to China were pursued, focusing on the need of the Chinese population.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Daud Ahmed said new hybrid rice varieties were being developed in Pakistan, which would give maximum yield by utilising minimum input costs during water scarcity.

The Rice Research Institute had developed new techniques to cultivate rice through a broadcasting system instead of manual sapling plantation. Under this technique, if farmers succeed in setting up 80,000 plants in a field, they would get more production besides saving input costs up to Rs14,000 per acre.

This technique was not only cheaper, but also helps save 30-35 percent irrigation water.

The response of Chinese importers for Pakistani rice is overwhelming as compared to rice imported from Thailand and Vietnam.

“Our rice industry is not showing its full potential due to some internal barriers related to planning and strategic implementations,” the statement said.

Rice exporters deserve the patronage of government at par with the textile industry to develop rice export as one of the major foreign exchange-earning sector.

The PCJCCI is exploring new techniques with China to improve the quality of rice.

Chinese buyers prefer to buy the rice with good milling quality.

Hence, the PCJCCI will manage matchmaking of the Chinese and Pakistani entrepreneurs in this sector to increase the demand of Pakistani rice in China.