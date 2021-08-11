Stocks flat as regional row sours sentiment

Stocks were almost unchanged on Tuesday despite some rich results and a downtick in virus cases as geopolitical concerns weighed, traders said.

KSE-100 Shares Index, the benchmark of the country’s apex bourse, saw an uptick of just 11.86 points or 0.03 percent to close at 47,135.48 points, exploring a session high of 47,271.53 points and a low of 46,930.69 points.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended higher led by selected scrips with a recovery in global crude oil market and speculations in the earnings season.

Mid-session pressure remained owing to weak rupee and concerns over July 2021 trade gap that yawned by a staggering 85.5 percent to reach $3.104 billion year-on-year.

Strong earnings announcements in cement and banking sectors held the stocks in the green,” Mehanti added.

The trend however pressed KSE-30 Shares Index into a red close, down 2.11 points or 0.01 percent to end at 18,811.93 points.

Number of traded shares increased 33 million to 370.03 million against 337.29 million shares. Trading value went up to Rs12.09 billion from Rs11.33 billion. Market capital rose to Rs8.279 trillion from Rs8.273 trillion. Of 475 active stocks in the session, 224 clinched gains, 228 booked losses, while 23 closed as they had opened without a change.

Haris S Khan, an analyst at Topline Securities, said the range-bound index closed the day on a flattish note.

“A slight decline in Covid cases improved sentiment at the bourse, while Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions kept the gains in check,” Khan said.

Tuesday’s major gainers included LUCK, ENGRO, FCEPL, TRG, and UNITY, cumulatively adding 74 points to the benchmark, while MCB, COLG, HUBC, DAWH, and SYS together dragged the stocks down by 76 points.

On the result front, TRIPF announced its 1HCY21 EPS of Rs16.42 as compared to Rs1.68 in the same period last year.

Premium Textile led the gainers by adding Rs29 to reach Rs439 per share, followed by Allawasaya Textile that rose Rs25.59 to hit Rs366.84 per share. Colgate Palmolive remained the worst loser for the second day, shedding Rs114.07 to settle down at Rs2,685.93 per share, tracked by Sapphire Fiber that fell Rs53.80 to close the day at Rs876.20 per share.

Arif Habib Limited, a brokerage house, said activity remained tilted towards technology sector, which helped the index put an increment and contributed mostly to the turnover on Tuesday.

Most of the volume went to WTL; however, NETSOL, TRG, and AVN also added to the index, the brokerage said.

On a net basis, the report said, cement, textile, pharmaceutical and steel traded in the positive region, whereas energy and banks generally stayed on the negative side of the index.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included WorldCall Telecom, Telecard Limited, Azgard Nine, TPL Corp Ltd, Ghani Global Holdings, Byco Petroleum, Unity Foods Ltd, Ghani Global Glass, Engro Polymer and Hum Network.

WTL remained the volume leader with 42.93 million shares. The stock gained 9 paisas to reach Rs3.45 per share. It was followed by Telecard Limited with 29.44 million shares that closed higher by 98 paisas to end at Rs17.41 per share.

Turnover in the futures contracts jumped to 114.92 million shares from 84.24 million on Monday.