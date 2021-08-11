Philippine economy rebounds

Manila: The Philippine economy grew in the second quarter at its fastest pace in more than three decades, but an official warned Tuesday of "speed bumps" as coronavirus restrictions were tightened to combat surging infections.

Gross domestic product expanded 11.8 percent on-year, the statistics agency said, after five straight quarters of contraction.

The increase -- the best since the last three months of 1988 -- was driven by a rebound in construction activity and consumer spending.

But it came off a 17 percent slump in the same period last year when the country endured its first crippling lockdown that wiped out millions of jobs.