PTA issues MDM to Lucky

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) authorization to Lucky Motor Corporation Limited for manufacturing of Samsung brand mobile devices.

The company had applied for authorization to setup mobile device manufacturing plant in Karachi where it will manufacture Samsung brand mobile devices.

The authorization to manufacture Samsung Mobile devices in Pakistan is a landmark achievement and will further revolutionize the vibrant mobile manufacturing ecosystem in the country by ensuring presence of major local and foreign players in the market.

This is possible only due to the conducive policies of the Government of Pakistan in its “Digital Pakistan” endeavor.

PTA has so far issued MDM authorizations to 25 foreign and local companies for the production of mobile devices (2G/3G/4G) locally.

Mobile devices manufactured by these companies shall not only be sold in the country but will also be exported to other competitive markets of the region and beyond.

The device manufacturing plants shall be instrumental in creating new job opportunities as well as enabling affordability of mobile devices for Pakistani users.

According to MDM authorization regulation 2021, the authorization will be valid for period of 10 years. The authorization may be renewed for another 10 years.