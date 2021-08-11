Rupee rises

KARACHI: The rupee ended slightly stronger against the dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday amid healthy dollar inflows, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 163.76 per dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 163.90. It appreciated by 14 paisas or 0.09 percent during the session.

In the open market, the rupee ended at 164 to the dollar. It finished at 164.10 in the previous session.

Dealers said the local unit posted gains due to improvement in supply of dollars in the market.

“The dollar supplies easily met the demand, so the rupee edged up,” said a currency dealer.

The expected inflows from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) along with data on remittances helped sentiment.

“There are $2.8 billion dollar inflows likely to come from the Fund under its new global special drawing rights allocation by the end of this month, which should provide support to the foreign exchange reserves and the rupee as well,” the dealer added.

Remittances at $2.71 billion received from overseas Pakistani workers stayed almost flat on a month-on-month basis in July. However, these inflows fell 2.1 percent year-on-year in July.

The rupee is expected to hold steady in the coming sessions, trading in the band of 163.50 to 163.90 against the dollar, according to dealers.