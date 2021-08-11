ADB appoints new country director for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday said it has appointed Yong Ye as its new country director for Pakistan, effective immediately.

Ye will lead ADB’s operations in Pakistan and manage its resident mission in Islamabad.

“Ye will also oversee the implementation of ADB’s new country partnership strategy, 2021-2025, which focuses on improving

economic management, building resilience, and boosting competitiveness and private sector development,” the bank said in a statement.

Yevgeniy Zhukov, ADB director general for Central and West Asia said the bank has been a steadfast partner of Pakistan, helping to reduce poverty and promote inclusive economic growth for more than 50 years.

“With an in-depth understanding of the economic and cultural environment in Pakistan, strong strategic leadership skills, and the ability to manage complex sovereign and private sector projects effectively, Ye brings invaluable skills as Asian Development Bank’s country director for Pakistan,” Zhukov said

Ye said he look forward to working closely with the government and other development partners to help Pakistan overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, restore economic growth, enhance people’s well-being, and achieve its development goals.

Ye has more than 27 years of professional experience in international development finance and government.

A national of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Ye worked as section chief at the PRC’s ministry of finance before joining ADB in 2000.

He held a series of increasingly senior positions at Asian Development Bank, including in the Central and West Asia Urban and water operations division and in the budget, personnel, and management systems department.

Ye has been director of the Central and West Asia urban and water operations division since 2016.

Ye holds a doctorate in environmental economics, a master’s degree in economics, and a bachelor’s degree in physics from Tsinghua University in the PRC.

He succeeds Xiaohong Yang who was recently appointed chief thematic officer in ADB’s sustainable development and climate change department.

Pakistan is a founding member of ADB. Since 1966, ADB has committed more than $36.31 billion to promote inclusive economic growth and improve the country’s infrastructure, energy and food security, transport networks, and urban and social services.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.