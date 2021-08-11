 
Wed Aug 11, 2021
AFP
August 11, 2021

Assad approves new cabinet

World

Damascus: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad issued a decree on Tuesday approving a new cabinet headed by Hussein Arnous, following a May election that secured Assad’s grip on power in the war-torn country. The new 29-minister government, announced less than two weeks since Assad tasked Arnous with forming it, is little changed from its predecessor.

