Huge force struggling to contain Greek fires

Avgaria, Greece: Backed by a huge multinational force, Greek firefighters on Tuesday struggled for an eighth day to control wildfires on the island of Evia that have caused massive damage, prompting an apology from the prime minister.

Nearly 900 firefighters, reinforced overnight with fresh arrivals from abroad, were deployed on the country’s second largest island as major towns and resorts remained under threat. Most of the attention was focused on keeping the fire out of the island’s northern hub of Istiaia, which has several thousand residents.