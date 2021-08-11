Putin orders reinforcements to fight Siberian wildfires

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered officials on Tuesday to send in reinforcements to fight forest fires that continue to tear through Siberia. Wildfires have ripped through Siberia’s forests with growing intensity in recent years, which Russian weather officials and environmentalists have linked to climate change and underfunded forestry management services.