 
close
Wed Aug 11, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 11, 2021

Putin orders reinforcements to fight Siberian wildfires

World

AFP
August 11, 2021

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered officials on Tuesday to send in reinforcements to fight forest fires that continue to tear through Siberia. Wildfires have ripped through Siberia’s forests with growing intensity in recent years, which Russian weather officials and environmentalists have linked to climate change and underfunded forestry management services.

Latest News

More From World