Wed Aug 11, 2021
AFP
August 11, 2021

Teacher faces anti-Semitism trial in France over protest sign

World

AFP
August 11, 2021

METZ, France: A teacher in eastern France will go on trial next month accused of seeking to incite racial hatred after brandishing a sign at a protest against new Covid-19 restrictions that police said was clearly anti-Semitic, prosecutors said on Tuesday. Cassandre Fristot, 34, was seen at the protest on Saturday in the eastern city of Metz holding a sign denouncing President Emmanuel Macron’s enforcement of a health pass in France to encourage people to get vaccinated.

