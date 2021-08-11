Latvia declares migrant emergency on Belarus border

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIGA: Latvia on Tuesday declared a local state of emergency along the border with Belarus following an influx of migrants from the Middle East after neighbouring Lithuania began sending migrants back.
In the last 24 hours, some 200 migrants have crossed over from Belarus into Latvia, an EU and Nato member state of 1.9 million people. Poland, which also shares a border with Belarus, has reported 349 migrants arriving since Friday.