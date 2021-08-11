KE removes 350 illegal connections

Pursuant to the uninterrupted provision of safe and reliable electric power to valuable customers, the K-Electric has said that it continues its efforts against illegal encroachments and the kunda network across Karachi.

In this regard, according to a press statement issued by the power utility on Tuesday, its teams successfully dismantled kunda-related encroachments in six locations in Korangi with the help of law enforcement agencies.

Around 350 illegal and unsafe connections from the KE network were being used to acquire electricity for both residential and commercial premises around Roomi School, Ibrahim Hyderi, Ali Akber Shah Goth, Sector 51C, and allied Coastal Belt. During another raid in Korangi's vicinity, hazardous streetlight switches were also disconnected and removed from the KE infrastructure.