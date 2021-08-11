Kamal criticises Sindh govt for taking control of KMC-run heart disease hospital

Terming the Sindh government’s move to take over the Karachi Institute of Heart Disease (KIHD) run by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation “illegal”, the Pak Sarzameen Party said on Tuesday that handing over the municipality-run hospitals was beyond the authority of the incumbent “unelected, controversial” Karachi administrator.

“The prejudiced PPP, which has been ruling Sindh for decades, is considering the KMC’s assets and properties as party supremo Asif Ali Zardari’s personal dynasty,” said PSP chief and former mayor Mustafa Kamal while talking to the office-bearers of the party’s Medical Aid Committee.

He said the KIHD was the fourth KMC-owned hospital in Karachi built with KMC taxes that had been illegally captured by the Sindh government. “The PPP, under a well chalked out conspiracy, first destroys the civic institutions by not providing funds and resources so that the educated and competent people are forced to quit their jobs,” he said.

“During my mayorship, the KIHD used to ensure free-of-cost quality treatment, necessary tests, medicines and other facilities to hundreds of thousands of patients,” Kamal said. “After the illegal occupation of the KIHD by the provincial government, the next in line is the Karachi Medical and Dental College to which some youngsters of Karachi used to get

admissions on a merit basis and become doctors. but now it’s been taken over

so that youths of the Urdu-speaking community could no longer become doctors.”

“The condition of hospitals under the corrupt and incompetent PPP-led Sindh government is pathetic. It has taken the hospitals of Sindh to the point where the animal hospitals of civilised societies are much better than them,” said the PSP chief.