Three injured for resisting mugging bids

Three people were wounded over offering resistance to mugging bids in parts of the city on Tuesday.

Mugging incidents are on the rise in Karachi, where seven citizens suffered bullet injuries on Monday when they confronted robbers in various areas of the city. On Tuesday, 35-year-old Ajmal, son of Abdul Khaliq, was shot near the Super Highway within the jurisdiction of the Sachchal police station. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

Separately, 39-year-old Zafar Iqbal, son of Iqbal, was wounded when he resisted a mugging attempt near the Safari Park within the Mobina Town police remits. The man was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medical treatment. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Fahad, son of Abdus Sattar, was injured when he put up resistance to a mugging bid within the limits of the Bilal Colony police station in the Korangi district. He was taken to the JPMC.

Police said that two armed men riding a motorcycle shot and injured the victim for refusing to hand over his valuables to them. Cases have been registered, and investigations are underway.