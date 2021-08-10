Dr Qadeer Khan is benefactor of Pakistan: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday sought complete report pertaining to the permission granted to nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan to meet his relatives, and directed the federal government to take effective measures for providing better health facilities to him.

A three-member apex court bench, headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the petition of the nuclear scientist, challenging the Lahore High Court (LHC) order of Sept 25, 2019, disposing of his plea relating to freedom of movement on the grounds that it lacked jurisdiction.

The court directed the additional attorney General (AAG) to submit a complete report about Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan on the next date of hearing.

The court sought details of relatives/ persons whom Dr Khan could legally meet, as earlier the court was informed that the government had imposed some restrictions on Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

The court observed that Dr Khan’s rights should be protected and he should be provided basic facilities. Tauseef Aqsif, counsel for Dr Qadeer Khan, told the court that his client had been under house arrest and he wanted to make a statement before the court. Justice Bandial asked the counsel to refrain from such statements which were contrary to facts.

The AAG informed the court that the attorney general (AG) in pursuance of the court’s earlier order had met Dr Khan few days back. “All the issues of Dr Qadeer Khan have been resolved,” the AAG informed the court.

On the last date of hearing, the court had directed AG Khalid Javed to meet the nuclear scientist for resolving his issues and ordered for allowing his counsel to meet him. The counsel for Dr Qadeer submitted that his client was complaining that he was not being allowed to meet his friends and relatives.

The AG, however, submitted that Dr Qadeer was a national hero and his services to the nation and country would be remembered forever. Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing until first week of September.

The SC remarked that concrete steps be taken in the perspective of physical and mental health of leading nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadir Khan.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked while addressing counsel for Dr Abdul Qadir Khan that don’t say such thing which has no relevance with the reality. He said Dr Abdul Qadir Khan is benefactor (Mohsin) of Pakistan and the fundamental rights are not eliminated owing to someone’s will. He remarked that Dr Sahib should be given all his rights, facilities and he should be well cared for health.