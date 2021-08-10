Use of EVMs vital to check electoral rigging: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that the use of EVMs was essential to counter allegations of electoral fraud.

He said that the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the Ministry of Information were working together to streamline public opinion for use of EVMs and to provide the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis. He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on EVM and Internet Voting at the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs here.

Fawad said that allegations of rigging had been made in every elections since 1970. In this regard, he said there was need to develop a mechanism. "Opposition parties should sit with the government and discuss the issue of electoral reforms," he said, adding that all the work regarding EVM technology had been completed, which would help removing allegations of election rigging. He informed the meeting that the electronic voting machines meet the conditions set by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He said that in these machines, electronic voting records as well as paper records would be available.

The minister said that there was no problem in holding the next elections on EVM if matters with the opposition were moving forward. "We are serious about giving Pakistanis overseas the right to vote," he said.

Fawad informed the meeting that the Ministry of Information would extend all possible cooperation to facilitate public opinion on the use of EVMs and granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr Babar Awan, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, said that the present government had taken historic steps towards ensuring transparency in elections, adding that EVM technology was an important step towards transparency in elections. "Giving the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis is our top priority," he said.

Earlier in the meeting, issues related to launching an awareness campaign among the people and political parties on EVMs giving the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis were discussed. The meeting reviewed the objections raised by the political parties in the past elections, especially in the 2018 general elections.

The meeting also discussed issues related to the media campaign launched by the Ministry of Information and the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on the transparency of EVMs. The meeting was briefed on the key points related to EVMs and the removal of reservations, financial matters and detailed introduction of technology.

The meeting urged the PTI members of the National and provincial assemblies to play their role in educating the masses about EVMs and the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis in their respective constituencies.

Meanwhile in an interview, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were the best tools of ensuring transparency and fairness in elections process.

The minister said that use of EVMs was one step ahead of the existing paper-based system and would reduce the chances of manipulation in the elections and results would be available immediately, including an electronic trail and a paper trail. "Our emphasis on electronic voting machines is because they are not connected to the Internet", the minister said.

Fawad said voting usually ends at 5 O'clock in the evening during the election and the people have to wait until the next morning to get the results, but the use of electronic voting machines would make election results available immediately.

Regarding the rigging charges in recent the AJK elections, he said, the PMLN was in power and the prime minister also belonged to PMLN. Moreover a senior member of the ECP was also a close relative of the then prime minister of Azad Kashmir.

The appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner, he said, was also done by the Azad Kashmir government itself, while the police and the administration were also under the control of AJK prime minister. But when the PML-N lost the election, the then AJK PM alleged rigging.

The minister said that for ensuring transparency in elections, the stance of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI was to move towards technology as it would bring transparency in elections like the advanced democracies.

Fawad said that at present there were three types of technologies being discussed in electoral reforms which include electronic voting machines, internet voting and biometrics, these three were not interlinked.

He said that at present five companies were developing EVMs which meet the requirements of the ECP. He said that there was no problem with technology and the issue of their price may be discussed.

Replying to a question, he said that there were two parts of the legal provisions in this regard, one part was related to giving powers to the ECP. He said that the National Assembly has passed the bill in this regard which was now tabled in the Senate.

Two Senate committees were working on it, the Senate Political Committee comprising members of the opposition and the government in which the bill was being debated. The bill was also being considered in the Senate Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

If further amendments were made to this bill in the Senate, it will come up again in the National Assembly and a fresh vote would be done in the National Assembly again. He said that if there was a consensus between the government and the opposition, it would be implemented soon.