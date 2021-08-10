Melania Trump’s war with famous historian goes viral

WASHINGTON: Melania Trump has attacked an NBC presidential historian who bemoaned what he called the former first lady’s “evisceration” of the White House Rose Garden.

Employing the type of bombast normally associated with her husband, who is banned from Twitter, Ms Trump said Michael Beschloss should “never be trusted as a professional historian” after he posted a photo of the White House lawn where the famous flowers used to bloom.

“Evisceration of White House Rose Garden was completed a year ago this month, and here was the grim result – decades of American history made to disappear,” Mr Beschloss tweeted on Saturday, sharing an image from above the garden.

After Mr Beschloss’ Tweet went viral, the Office of Melania Trump posted a photo of the garden from a different angle showing a line of flowering bushes.Mr Beschloss had “proven his ignorance by showing a picture of the Rose Garden in its infancy”, the tweet said. “The Rose Garden is graced with a healthy & colorful blossoming of roses. His misleading information is dishonorable & he should never be trusted as a professional historian.”