COVID-19 kills 20 more, infects another 1,390 in Sindh

KARACHI: Twenty more people have died due to Covid-19 and 1,390 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 6,235 in the province. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Monday that 13,044 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,390 people, or 11 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19. The provincial government has so far conducted 5,162,353 tests, which have resulted in 401,773 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added. Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 48,079 people across the province are currently infected: 46,516 are in self-isolation at home, 45 at isolation centres and 1,518 at hospitals, while 1,339 patients are in critical condition, of whom 105 are on life support. He added that 1,043 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 347,459, which shows the recovery rate to be 86.4 per cent. The CM said that out of the 1,390 fresh cases of Sindh, 870 (or 63 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 257 of the city’s new patients are

from District Central, 241 from District East, 177 from District South, 132 from District Korangi, 45 from District Malir and 18 from District West. As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 180 new cases, Badin 43, Sanghar 38, Tharparkar and Naushehroferoze 35 each, Matiari 32, Thatta and Tando Allahyar 30 each, Sujawal 20, Tando Mohammad Khan 16, Dadu 10, Ghotki eight, Jamshoro five, Nawabshah four, and Sukkur and Shikarpur one each, he added. The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government. Sharing the vaccination data, Shah said that 201,961 vaccine doses have been administered during the past 24 hours. He said that in total, 8,257,704 doses have administered, which constitutes 24.03 per cent of the vaccine-eligible population.