JI, MQM-P award tickets for LG polls in cantonment boards

KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have issued tickets for the local government elections to be held in Karachi’s six cantonment boards next month.

Elections will be held to choose general councillors for 42 ward seats on a party basis on September 12 in the Cantonment Board Clifton, the Karachi Cantonment Board, the Cantonment Board Faisal, the Malir Cantonment Board, the Cantonment Board Korangi Creek and the Contentment Board Manora. JI Karachi deputy chief Raja Arif Sultan on Monday issued party tickets to candidates in cantonment boards and declared that the party is contesting elections in Karachi cantonments with its own symbol and flag. The JI leader expressed these views in a meeting of the election cell that he chaired.

The participants of the meeting updated the election cell incharge about the situation of the campaign in their respective areas. It was informed that the election campaign has already been launched.

Sultan said that the role of the JI in the progress and development of the city was evident and also a potential for the upcoming local government polls in the cantonment areas.“In the past, the father of Karachi, the late Naimatullah Khan and the late Abdul Sattar Afghani also did such a splendid job that even the worst opponents of the JI acknowledge their contribution for Karachi.”

He said that the JI is a stakeholder in the city and works at grassroots level. “The JI candidates have both competency and honesty,” he added. The JI leader urged the candidates and party workers to double their efforts for reaching out to the masses.

The MQM-P has also issued tickets to party candidates for Karachi and is contesting on 33 seats out of the 42 wards. Except for Manora, it will be competing for all five boards, the party’s list of tickets shows.

Besides the Clifton Cantonment, it is competing on six out of the 10 seats in the Malir Cantonment, nine out of the 10 seats in the Faisal Cantonment, four out of the five seats in the Korangi Creek Cantonment and five seats in the Karachi Cantonment.