Vehicle registration plates with Ajrak design illegal, PA told

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly was informed on Monday that anyone using a vehicular registration number plate having the design of Ajrak was doing an illegal act.

This was stated by Sindh Excise and Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla while responding to queries of legislators during question hour of the session. The excise and taxation minister gave information to this effect to the concerned lawmakers in the context of long-delayed project of the Sindh govt to launch new registration number plates for motor vehicles having special security features. However, the proposed new number plates, whose images were released by Sindh government after the plan was finalised, contained the design of Ajrak on a portion of it.Chawla informed the Sindh Assembly that certain people on their own had affixed to their vehicles new registration number plates with the Ajrak design without authorisation as such vehicles were now roaming around.

He admitted that the provincial government had been planning to introduce the new vehicular plates since 2008 but a stay order in this regard had delayed the process.Shah told the House that new registration plates would be introduced in the province by December this year as the provincial cabinet had also approved the plan.The excise and taxation minister also informed the house that no licence was issued by the Sindh government to allow anyone to do the illegal business of homemade poisonous liquor. He clarified that the alcohol sold by the registered liquor companies in the province was not poisonous. He maintained that no person involved in business of home-made toxic liquor in the province carried the provincial government’s licence. He added proper criminal cases were registered against the elements involved in the selling of home-made liquor. To a question, he said the provincial law did not allow setting up of a licensed liquor ship nearby the location of any school. He added that only non-Muslims were eligible to apply for getting the licence to do liquor business in Sindh. Chawla said that 8,000 personnel were available with his department and orders were instantly issued whenever any place was identified as the location of a home-made poisonous liquor business. The lone opposition legislator of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Syed Abdul Rasheed, said that a common citizen of Karachi knew well where home-made liquor was being sold in the city.