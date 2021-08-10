Amended order eases more lockdown curbs

KARACHI: The Sindh home department, on the recommendation of the provincial government of Sindh has made amendments to the previous order to allow vaccinated persons to come to restaurants for dining out.

The notification issued on Monday reads, “In pursuance of guidelines communicated by the NCOC Islamabad vide a letter dated August 8, 2021 and in exercise of powers conferred under Section 3(1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014 (The Sindh Act VIII of 2015), the government of Sindh is pleased to modify the Home Department’s order of even number dated August 8, 2021…”

The order of the Sindh government pertaining to the Railways should be treated as superseded in respect of the number of passengers.

“Now, as per the fresh guidelines issued by the NCOC dated August 8, 2021, only the vaccinated individuals (administered with a minimum one dose) will be allowed to travel by train under strict COVID protocols w.e.f. October 1, 2021 onwards; in Serial No, 1 (d), ‘weddings’ includes ‘wedding and related ceremonies, ‘drive through facility’ related to restaurants shall be deemed to be part of ‘takeaway facility’; carrying vaccination cards by the costumers while dinning out shall be mandatory for the purpose of inspection by the LEAs.”A day earlier, the Sindh Home Department, on directives from the Government of Sindh, had lifted restrictions from different commodities and businesses by also extending the timings of businesses till 8pm.

However, the Sindh government had decided to keep shut the educational institutions in the province, including government and privately run schools, colleges, and universities till August 19, 2021 in view of the prevailing coronavirus health emergency. According to a meeting, business timings, market and business activities may continue till 8pm except essential services timings (Pharmacies, medical facilities, vaccination centers, petrol pumps, milk shops and tandoors) and standalone grocery stores, fish, meat, vegetable and fruit vendors. E-commerce and bakeries. All the management and staff and customers shall follow COVID related SOPs.

There will be two closed days during the week i.e. Friday and Sunday. Dining, complete ban shall continue on indoor dining. However, outdoor dining will be allowed for a maximum of 300 guests till 10pm under strict COVID protocols. Takeaway and lime Delivery are allowed 24/7, subject to following of all SOPs with staff and delivery personnel duly vaccinated.

Indoor weddings will be banned with effect from August-09, 2021. Outdoor weddings will be allowed with a maximum of 300 guests under strict COVID protocols. Maximum time for outdoor weddings will be till 10pm. There will be complete closure of shrines and cinemas. Ban is imposed on all types of indoor gatherings including cultural, musical, religious and miscellaneous event. However, outdoor gatherings will be allowed for a maximum 300 individuals under strict COVID protocols. Complete ban shall continue on contact sports (Karate, boxing, martial arts, rugby, water polo, kabaddi and wrestling). Indoor gyms will be allowed for vaccinated individuals only. Normal office working hours for public and private offices will continue; however, attendance level shall be reduced from 100% to 50%.

Public transport may ply on sanctioned routes with occupancy level of up to 50% seating capacity, subject to following of all SOPs with staff duly vaccinated. Ban is imposed on all type of snacks serving to the passengers during journey by the transport services. Railway services will continue to operate with 50% occupancy under strict COVID protocols subject to following of all SOPs with passengers and staff duly vaccinated. All amusement parks, water sports and swimming pools shall remain closed. However, public parks may remain open under strict COVID protocols.

Decision regarding opening of education institutions including universities and other degree awarding institutes will be taken by the minister for Education Sindh and Minister for Universities and Boards, Sindh.

District administration may impose broader lockdown for specified areas within their jurisdiction with stringent COVID protocols based on risk assessment. Wearing of mask shall be compulsory at public places. Tourism will be allowed for vaccinated individuals. Ban is imposed on serving of meals and snacks during inflight journey for domestic airlines.

This order, and the SOPs and directions issued thereunder shall be enforceable with effect from August-9, 2021 to August-31, 2021 until revised, recalled, amended and modified earlier if the periodical review of the COVID-19 situation so warrants. Secretaries of respective departments viz. Industries, Transport, Labour, etc. who are entrusted with regulation, control of respective activities and function related to above as well as respective divisional commissioners are empowered under Section 3(I) of said Act to issue further orders, directions, notices to put this order into effect in letter and spirit and to clarify further for implementation purpose (but not allow what is not permitted or disallow what is permitted).