AJK’s development, rule of law mission: Niazi

ISLAMABAD: AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said the PTI government will bring new era of construction and development in the state.

“Development of Azad Kashmir is my mission and rule of law will be my first priority,” he added. Under the leadership of Imran Khan, we will make Azad Kashmir an ideal region for the world, he said Monday while addressing a meeting of the first parliamentary party of PTI Azad Kashmir here at the Jammu and Kashmir House.

He also vowed to make Azad Kashmir a prosperous state by making proper use of the state resources. The parliamentary party expressed full confidence in the leadership of Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi.

Expressing determination to put Imran Khan’s vision into practice under the leadership of the AJK premier, the parliamentary party also gave its suggestions to the prime minister for better governance in the state. AJK premier said if the people of the state are prosperous, then a positive message will be sent to the other side of the Line of Control.