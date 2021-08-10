MWMP condemns registration of cases against mourners

ISLAMABAD: Central Secretary General of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWMP) Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari Monday criticised registration of cases against mourners and asked the government to instead facilitate such sacred events.

Raja Nasir contended that Pakistan is an Islamic state and not a country of any particular sect. He was speaking here at a news conference at the Central Secretariat of MWMP. “The government should provide the required facilities for mourning programmes. The registration of cases against mourners is a biased practice. Those state officials and officials who exceed their authority should be held accountable, he said.

He said that Karbala is the common heritage of freedom fighters and justice seekers all over the world. He said that it is the name of a courageous challenger. There is no precedent in the history of humanity like the incident of Karbala. At present, the beloved homeland is facing innumerable internal and external difficulties.

“Differences in different schools of thought are not a thing of today. They have existed for fourteen hundred years. Those who want to turn these differences into separatism and anarchy have nothing to do with religion. They are agents of colonialism. Pakistan's struggle was for a state where all schools of thought could live their lives with religious freedom,” he said. “There is absolutely no room for extremism in this country,” he said.

He asked the nation to take full care of SOPs during mourning programmes. This is the moral, religious and intellectual responsibility of all of us that government guidelines should be kept in mind to prevent this pandemic.