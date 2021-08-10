JI laments IMF, WB acting as de-facto rulers of country

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq said the World Bank (WB) and IMF are acting as the de facto rulers of Pakistan, dictating the government on every matter of policy-making.

The PTI government had further tightened the debt trap around the country during past three years and was merely acting as facilitator to implement the pro-capitalist agenda of the IMF and the WB, he said in a statement from Mansoora on Monday.

He said the economy was on the verge of collapse due to government ill-planning, leaving millions as jobless and multiplying prices of food items and other commodities. He said the WB vice-president gave new directions to the government during his recent visit to Pakistan.

Keeping in mind the track record of the government, he added, it would be expected that rulers were all set to increase the prices of electricity, gas and impose more taxes in coming days. He said the government should say good-bye to the interest-based economy and built it in the light of Islamic principles. He said the country could not be put on track if the rulers kept following blindly the policies of the international lending agencies.

Siraj said the rule of law and free and fair elections were basic needs of the country. He said the government should end corruption in different departments and strengthen the accountability system. He said the prime minister failed to honour the commitments he made to the nation about holding timely local government elections and introduce a powerful anti-corruption drive after holding the charge as chief executive of the country.

JI Ameer said the government failed to control inflation and unemployment. He said the PTI had not introduced structural reforms in different institutions. He appealed to the people to vote for the JI if they wanted to put the country on track.

Meanwhile, JI Naib Ameer Liaquat Baloch, talking to media expressed confidence that JI would get the country rid of the political, parliamentary, economic and moral crises after coming into power. He said rulers have been deviating from the establishing supremacy of the Constitution and the Quran and Sunnah. Baloch said JI had developed a team of deep-rooted and patriotic people across the country and in all walks of life. In 2021, he said, JI would launch a nationwide election campaign for the 2023 elections. He said the masses appreciate the services, struggle and sacrifices of JI, and such sentiments will deliver results in coming elections. Liaquat Baloch said that the Afghan people have defeated the United States. The Taliban control virtually most of Afghanistan. Let America and its NATO allies acknowledge their defeat, do not shed the blood of more innocent human beings in order to hide their defeat. India is most afraid of Islamic rule and peace and stability in Afghanistan. The independence of Kashmir and the victory of Kashmiris will be ensured by the goodwill of Islamabad and the rule of Islam in Kabul.

Baloch said that corruption, bribery, violation of merit and bribery for appointment to government posts were on the rise in the PTI government. Unrest, lawlessness and the tug-of-war between the law enforcement agencies have become extremely dangerous for the lives, property and dignity of the people.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has made virtually the entire state system dysfunctional by imposing subordinate leadership in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, he added. Inflation bombs are being dropped on a daily basis under pressure from the IMF and the World Bank. The government's pharaonic rhetoric is fueling frustration, hatred, extremism and lawlessness on the political front.