Tue Aug 10, 2021
August 10, 2021

'Work to be started soon for establishment of varsity'

National

August 10, 2021

MUZAFFARGARH: CM Advisor for Agriculture Sardar Abdul Hayi said work would be started soon for establishment of university in the district as funds had already been released for this project. During his visit to the Post-Graduate College Muzaffargarh here, he said the government believed in the development and welfare of the masses.

