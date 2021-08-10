‘Work to be started soon for establishment of varsity’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUZAFFARGARH: CM Advisor for Agriculture Sardar Abdul Hayi said work would be started soon for establishment of university in the district as funds had already been released for this project. During his visit to the Post-Graduate College Muzaffargarh here, he said the government believed in the development and welfare of the masses.