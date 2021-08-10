Six victims of van cylinder blast identified

GUJRANWALA: Health authorities Monday identified six bodies of the van cylinder blast victims so far. According to DHQ hospital Gujranwala MS Dr Fazalur Rehman, four victims of a family were residents of Mansehara, while wife and son of injured Qaiser Abbas were also under treatment at DHQ hospital, Gujranwala.

On Sunday night 10 passengers were burnt alive and seven sustained critical burns when a van caught fire due to its gas cylinder blast on GT Road Rahwali, Gujranwala. Meanwhile, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulifqar Hussain visited the DHQ hospital and enquired about the health of injured Qaiser Abbas.

Talking to reporters, the commissioner said the crackdown had been ordered against the use of substandard cylinders in the vehicles. He said strict action would be taken against commercial vehicles using substandard gas cylinders.