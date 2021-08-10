MULTAN: Institute of Computer Science and Information Technology of Women University Multan (WUM) organised a one-day ‘inter-universities project exhibition’ of BS and MCS final year students on Monday. Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik inaugurated the exhibition while BZU Vice Chancellor (BZU) Prof Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi, Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Prof Dr Ahmed Ejaz Masood attended the event. WUM Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Quraishi hosted the event. According to exhibition organizer Mehrwar Fatima, Sehrish and other Project Coordinators around 35 projects were presented in this exhibition related to charging of laptop battery using keystrokes which is introduced first time in the country by the WUM, V-makeup smart mirror, home services, smart car parking, medic health care system, currency detection, blind navigator stick , automatic motor switching system, website ordering, biometric door lock, weather forecasting real time object detection, etc. Students of different universities such as COMSATS (Vehari), MNSAU, BZU, NFC, NCBA participated. Software Industry Experts comprising Dr Ali Shahid (HoD CS&IT Department COMSATS Vehari) and Dr. Benish Raza (HoD, Pak Institute of Engineering & Technology) were invited as judges for the project's evaluation. Speaking on the occasion the minister said creativity, innovation and technology development were the key to the economic prosperity of Pakistan. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Quraishi, said in this digital era, countries could not achieve development goals without understanding and adopting modern technology, and such exhibitions helped motivate students and faculty members to work harder in the field of information technology and artificial intelligence. The VC visited the student’s project stalls and appreciated their efforts. They asked about the importance and applications of the exhibited projects from students and informed that how these projects may be used better in real life for the betterment of society. The heads of departments and a large number of students and faculty members from different departments of WUM also visited Projects Exhibition to cherish these competent students. Later, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Quraishi presented a souvenir to chief guest Dr Akhtar Malik, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ahmed Ejaz Masood, judges of the exhibition and organizing team. According to evaluation result by experts the first position was won by Ms Abeera Saeed from (BZU), for automatic motor switching system, second position was won by Kaniat Akhtar and Iqra Manzoor (WUM) for real objects detection.