Lady Health Workers block road in protest against CEO

KASUR: Ladies Health Workers (LHWs) and their supervisors Monday staged a protest against the CEO health and blocked Ferozepur Road at Kutchery Chowk.The protesting LHWs raised slogans against Chief Executive Officer (health) Azhar Abbas and demanded his immediate removal.

The protesters were carrying placards inscribed with slogans against the CEO and disrupted traffic for hours in the scorching heat. Talking to reporters, the LHWs and their supervisors alleged the CEO misbehaved with them and harassed them through different ways. They said the CEO often used abusive language with them and blackmailed them. They urged the Punjab Chief Minister to replace the CEO forthwith, otherwise they would expand their protest.

TWO KIDNAPPERS HELD: Kasur police Monday arrested two kidnappers who had kidnapped a businessman. Muhammad Yaseen, of Syedpur village, Khadian Khas, was kidnapped by four abductors, who demanded Rs 10 million for his release.

The DPO Kasur deputed a team of experienced cops who disguised themselves and went to the designated spot along with the abductee’s brother Mumtaz Ahmed with the ransom money. The cops arrested kidnappers Faisal Mukhtar and Nadeem whuile their two accomplices fled the scene.

TWO PRISONERS DIE UNDER MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES IN JAIL: Two prisoners died in Kasur jail under mysterious circumstances.

Reportedly, prisoners Khalid Khurshid and Bilal died in the jail.According to the prison officials, Khalid Khurshid was a heart patient and Bilal was brought back after his appearance in court and at jail his condition deteriorated.

According to sources, the prisoners died of torture inflicted on them to extort ‘monthly’ payment from them.

4 WOMEN ABDUCTED: Four women were abducted along with cash, gold jewellery and other valuables in separate incidents on Monday.

BOY DROWNS: An 11-year-old boy drowned in rainwater in Saad village.Islam was bathing in rainwater with his friends when he slipped and drowned.