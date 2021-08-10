Anti-dengue teams urged to increase surveillance

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Monday chaired a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for anti-dengue at his office committee room.District Coordinator for Epidemics control Dr. Zulqarnain gave briefing on results of indoor and outdoor surveillance. The DC urged the departments concerned to speed up the surveillance. He said anti-dengue teams should present in the field for chemical treatment of larvae and hotspots should be checked on regular basis.

He said hotspots should be checked regularly and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated. Earlier, the DC went to Agriculture University and inspected the process of typing test in connection with recruitment of patwaris in Tehsil Chak Jhumra. AC Chak Jhumra Muhammad Haider informed that 700 candidates apply for posts and 550 got roll number slips. The DC asked the ACs for smooth conduction of the test.